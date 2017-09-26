Telstra monitors Triple Zero for iOS 'emergency' tests, misdials

Telstra is "monitoring" the Triple Zero emergency call service closely as operators worldwide deal with a spate of test calls and misdials courtesy of a feature in Apple's device software.

Apple first introduced the 'emergency SOS' feature with watchOS3 in July last year. It allowed watch owners to discreetly and quickly place a call to emergency services - such as Triple Zero in Australia and 911 in the US - and text other emergency contacts.

The feature has now been added to iOS11, making it available to a significantly larger pool of users, such as iPhone users.

While it is not switched on by default in iOS11, it is already causing problems for authorities overseas.

“[The] new iOS Operating System for Apple smartphones has a 911 feature,” Canada's Toronto Police service said in a tweet last week.

“Please DO NOT try it out! It works well! Toronto Police [are] receiving many 'test' calls that tie up our 911 lines! Thank you.”

Telstra refused to reveal to iTnews whether it was facing a similar rise in calls as local users sought to test their setup of the emergency SOS feature.

“We will monitor the situation to see if there is any increase in accidental calls to Triple Zero," a Telstra spokesperson said.

The Emergency SOS feature poses two potential problems for emergency services: first from users testing it out to see if it works properly, and second from the service being accidentally engaged.

A Brisbane-based Apple Watch owner, Andrew Lewis, encountered the potential for the device to misdial earlier this year.

Lewis said he was having dinner with a friend when he felt his watch vibrate.

"I had a look and it had 'unknown' on it. Thinking someone was calling, I reached for my phone from my pocket - I always use my phone to talk - but there was no incoming call on my phone," he said.

"Next thing, I could hear a recorded message from the watch. I couldn't hear exactly what it said... "You have reached.." or something like that. I used the hang up button on the watch to end it.

"Upon checking the call history on the phone, it revealed an outgoing call to Triple Zero.

"I must have had my watch against the edge of my pocket or the table – with the button pressed long enough to activate the emergency SOS function.

“It was a bit of a shock."

Fortunately, Lewis said, he believed the call did not get past a pre-recorded message screening emergency calls. He immediately disabled the function on his watch.

Speaking to iTnews, Lewis said he could “see the potential” for the feature being a positive one, “but given the possibility that you might accidentally invoke it and waste resources, maybe it should be off by default."

"I don't want to be wasting the time of emergency services if I accidentally call them and don't realise."

Emergency SOS is activated through a series of button presses on an iPhone running iOS 11, and the buttons vary based on the device.

On the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and older iPhones, rapidly pressing the 'side' button on the right of the device five times will activate Emergency SOS, according to MacRumours.

To activate it on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the user needs to press and hold the 'side' button while also holding one of the two volume buttons at the same time.

“When you use these gestures, it brings up a slider bar that allows you to slide a finger across the screen to quickly place an emergency call,” MacRumours reported.

“While this slider screen is the default option and is in place to make sure you don't accidentally place [an emergency] call, there's also an option to enable ‘Auto Call’ for initiating [an emergency] call as soon as you activate Emergency SOS.”

On an Apple Watch, all that is required to make an SOS call is for the 'side' button to be held for an extended period before a countdown ends, which then automatically calls emergency services.

When emergency SOS is activated on an iPhone, it also disables Touch ID, thwarting a would-be thief or other person with malicious intent from accessing the device without entering the passcode, MacRumours added.