Telstra calls profitability of NBN services 'negligible at best'

Telstra boss Andy Penn has renewed long-running calls for NBN Co to alter its wholesale pricing, saying the profitability of selling NBN services “is negligible at best”.

Telstra said it still had 46 percent of the NBN market excluding satellite. In real terms, this covered 3.2 million NBN connections, an increase of 620,000 over the year.

But this customer base still isn’t particularly profitable, according to Penn

“NBN wholesale pricing remains the largest negative impact on our fixed business,” he said.

“Without some sort of long-term change leading to improvement in RSP [retail service provider] economics, the risk of retail price increases, reduced customer experience or customers moving onto other networks such as 5G will increase.

“In Telstra’s case the profitability of reselling the nbn is negligible at best – that is not sustainable.”

Penn first branded NBN wholesale pricing as being “unsustainable” back in April 2018, noting a month later that it was causing Telstra some “financial pain”.

He later sought a “more than $20 a month” cut to NBN Co’s wholesale prices.

This has largely failed to generate momentum, though other RSPs are similarly financially pressured by NBN margins.

Telstra said it experienced NBN-related “headwinds” for the full year of $830 million. It projected a further $700 million impact to underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) from the NBN next financial year.

However, it said that “as at the end of FY20, we estimate that we have now absorbed around 75 percent of the total headwind expected when migration to the NBN is complete”.

The fresh calls for NBN price action came as Telstra downgraded its projected post-NBN return on invested capital target from its T22 transformation from “greater than 10 percent” to “greater than 7 percent” by FY23.

The revision was attributed to “deeper competition across products and slower return to growth, especially in mobile”, as well as to the impact of changes to accounting standards.

Overall, Telstra reported a net profit after tax (NPAT) of $1.8 billion, down 14.4 percent for the full year, though within guidance.

COVID-19 caused a direct financial impact of about $200 million for the year, and that hit is anticipated to be up to $400 million next financial year.

The impact included loss of revenue from international roaming as well as financial relief provided to customers during the pandemic.