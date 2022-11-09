Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down

Service NSW chief executive Damon Rees will be stepping down from his role as CEO after five years, during which time the agency has "grown [into] a scaled, digital powerhouse."

In a LinkedIn post, Rees said it was time to hand the baton to the “next steward of this extraordinary organisation”.

“It has been a privilege to wake up each day and strive to deliver the very best outcomes we can for NSW and I’m proud knowing that our state enjoys an experience of accessing the services and support of government that is without equal globally," he wrote.

“From our first lean, agile, cross-functional product team, we’ve grown a scaled, digital powerhouse that underpins our agility and enables ever better customer experience for both Service NSW and across the public sector."

Rees was named CEO of Service NSW in late 2017. Prior to that, he had been the NSW government's first-ever chief information and digital officer.

He is also a former CDO of Macquarie Group and CIO of Woolworths Group.

Rees said he will set up a new business venture, Better As Usual, which he described as a "practitioner-led, purpose-driven and customer-obsessed professional service organisation."

“I’m looking forward to a 2023 spent coaching and supporting leaders, advising customers, growing a new organisation, and making a positive social impact to reduce inequity," he said.