Salesforce approaches Slack with acquisition offer

Salesforce has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies with an acquisition offer.

Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, a source told Reuters, adding there is no certainty of a deal.

Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24 percent, while Salesforce fell 2.7 percent.

Salesforce and Slack were not immediately available to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news, saying talks were "advanced" and could be wrapped up in as little as a few days.

If a deal went through, however, it would be the largest ever purchase by Salesforce, the WSJ reported.