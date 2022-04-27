Regional Australia Bank appoints new CIO

Regional Australia Bank appoints new CIO

After restructuring its IT operations earlier this year.

Regional Australia Bank has appointed Julie Armstrong to the role of chief information officer after revamping its organisational structure earlier this year.

Armstrong is set to officially commence the position on May 9 and will lead the strategic direction of Regional Australia Bank’s IT-based functions.

Regional Australia Bank CEO David Heine said “there was an extensive selection process to secure the right person for this newly created role” during the CIO search.

“I believe Julie’s experience in leading transformational change, delivering on growth strategies and creating high performance teams that are focused on delivering strong customer and business outcomes aligns perfectly with the position,” Heine said.

The bank created the CIO position and chief product officer roles following the departure of its former chief digital officer Rob Hale last year.

Earlier this year, Heine told iTnews the bank took “the opportunity to make several refinements to the organisational structure due to [Hale] leaving.”

More to come

