Qld's Go Card retender is running late

By on
Qld's Go Card retender is running late

Sunshine state commuters will wait for new technology.

Queensland commuters will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the latest electronic ticketing technology thanks to the state running late on its refresh of the Go Card system deal.

Cubic Transportation Systems - which also delivers London’s Oyster card system and NSW’s Opal card, among others - currently holds the contract to operate Go Card.

The $134 million contract signed in 2003 expired last year, but has been extended to 2019 to give Queensland’s public transport operator Translink enough time to put the contract back out to tender.

Translink has not revealed the value of the extension.

However, it did make it clear in tender documents released in 2014 and 2015 that it wants to use the refresh as an opportunity to get new public transport innovations, such as contactless payments with a smartphone or bank card, into south east Queensland.

At the time it also said it wanted to have a new agreement with the winner of the procurement - whether it is a new supplier or incumbent Cubic - inked by March 2017.

But a Translink spokesman has confirmed the agency has only so far managed to narrow the field to its favourite bids.

“The current procurement process has now shortlisted a number of proponents and will look to appoint a supplier who will design, build, test and implement a new system,” he said.

If Translink decides to go with someone new, it could be rushing to transition to a new arrangement by the time the current contract expires.

Meanwhile, Transport for NSW is preparing to begin real-life trials of contactless payments like Apple Pay on its network this year.

The technology is already popular in London, where 20 percent of commuters had made the switch to bank card payments as of early 2016.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
contactless payments cubic transportation electronic ticketing go card governmentit public transport software translink

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Coles reinstates CIO role

Coles reinstates CIO role
IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems

IPv6 attacks bypass network intrusion detection systems
Westpac's core banking will be on public cloud 'within ten years'

Westpac's core banking will be on public cloud 'within ten years'
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?