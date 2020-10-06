Qld Police promised thousands of new iPads, body-cams

The Queensland Police Service will receive a further 5000 iPads and 4500 body-worn video (BWV) cameras should the Palaszczuk Labor government be re-elected later this month.

Police minister Mark Ryan made the commitment as part of a $77 million policing equipment package over the weekend, four weeks out from the October 31 state election.

He said the funding will ensure every frontline officer has a QLiTE device, allowing them to spend more time “out in the community”.

“Overall, investment in this technology means that every frontline officer will have one of these devices,” Ryan said

“That will mean an even more agile and responsive police service.”

The number of QLiTE devices - which allow officers to send and receive information and access core systems - has been climbing since an initial 50 were trialled in 2013.

The additional funding will bring the total number of QLiTE iPads to approximately 12,000 - one of the largest mobility deployments in Australia.

Victoria Police currently has the largest deployment of devices, with in excess of 9000 Apple devices for its 14,000-strong workforce.

NSW Police - the country’s largest police force - has in excess of 5900 Samsung and Apple devices, while WA Police now has 6500 iPhone 11 smartphones.

Body-worn video

Meanwhile, the funding for 4500 additional BWV cameras would bring QPS’ fleet to 12,000 - making it one of the largest deployments in not only Australia, but internationally.

Ryan said that the funding would ensure that officers have the “necessary tools of policing, that provide the police with enhanced evidentiary capability”, while improving accountability.

QPS began rolling out Taser-manufactured Axon Flex devices to officers in 2016.