Optus, Telstra to build 21 new mobile towers in regional NSW

By on
Optus, Telstra to build 21 new mobile towers in regional NSW

Funded from $50m state government fund.

Telstra and Optus will build 21 new mobile phone towers in southern NSW using a $50 million fund established by the state government to improve internet connectivity in under-served regions

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro on Monday said the towers would deliver “faster and more reliable wireless broadband internet” in the state’s South East region.

Almost half the 11 areas set to benefit from the new towers fall within Barilaro’s electorate, including Bungendore, Carwoola, Michelago and Royalla, while a number of others sit just outside.

The towers will be delivered in partnership with Optus and Telstra, though the wireless broadband service will be delivered by rural communications carrier Yless4U.

Yless4U is a private company that claims to specialise in providing rural broadband services in South Eastern NSW.

The telco also provides consulting services to governments in the “design, business case development and deployment of regional/rural and remote telecommunications infrastructure”.

The towers - the majority of which will be delivered by Optus - will be funded out of the government’s $50 million ‘connecting country communities fund’.

The fund was announced in October 2017 to bankroll the creation or expansion of small telcos in regional and rural areas.

“This funding will contribute to a significant improvement in internet connectivity speeds that will reach more than double current speeds by September 2021, and further improve by May 2025,” Barilaro said on Monday. 

“This will improve safety, boost opportunities for businesses, increase community access to services, connect family and friends, and ensure younger residents can access the online educational resources they need.”

The government also provided an additional $400 million in the lead up to last year’s election to fund the creation of additional mobile blackspot towards a separate ‘regional digital connectivity package’.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the funding, which is being delivered by both the recently introduced Department of Regional NSW and the NSW Telco Authority, would help strengthen communities.

“This funding will enhance existing assets including towers, land, fibre and backhaul as well as building new infrastructure to enable communities to be better connected,” he said, adding that reliable internet was more important than ever.

The full list of areas set to benefit from the new towers are:

  • Bungendore 
  • Carwoola
  • Collector 
  • Googong 
  • Gundaroo 
  • Gunning 
  • Michelago
  • Murrumbateman
  • Royalla
  • Tarago
  • Wallaroo
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
connecting country communities fund government nsw nsw government optus telco telco/isp telcoisp telstra yless4u

Most Read Articles

Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access

Telstra sets $65 a month as minimum spend to get 5G access
Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers

Woolworths pays record $1m fine for spamming customers
Siemens chases Telstra customers over alleged cracked software use

Siemens chases Telstra customers over alleged cracked software use
Australia Post to expand its network transformation

Australia Post to expand its network transformation
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Get IT, finance and business on the same page
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?