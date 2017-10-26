Optus cuts 70 jobs from Business unit

Optus has informed 70 people in its Business function that they will be made redundant following an efficiency review of the division.

Staff were informed of the job cuts yesterday. It is understood a variety of roles across the Business unit were impacted.

Optus declined to provide further detail on the job cuts but said it was offering affected employees redeployment or redundancy options.

"At Optus we continually review our business structure to ensure we’re working in the best way possible to achieve our goals and reduce duplication," a spokesperson said.

It did not comment on whether it was planning similar cuts in other divisions.

The redundancy round was hinted at in April when Optus cut 320 positions across the company. At the time it said an ongoing business review would likely result in further redundancies over the next 12 months.

Optus has been reshaping its operations in recent years to focus more on content and media. Last year this restructure meant the loss of as many as 480 jobs.

Staff in networks, IT, wholesale, satellite, corporate and other divisions were impacted in the April cull.

The cuts were partially offset by the creation of around 140 new positions to support the telco's "strategic direction and business objectives".