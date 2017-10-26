Optus cuts 70 jobs from Business unit

By on
Optus cuts 70 jobs from Business unit

More could still come.

Optus has informed 70 people in its Business function that they will be made redundant following an efficiency review of the division.

Staff were informed of the job cuts yesterday. It is understood a variety of roles across the Business unit were impacted.

Optus declined to provide further detail on the job cuts but said it was offering affected employees redeployment or redundancy options. 

"At Optus we continually review our business structure to ensure we’re working in the best way possible to achieve our goals and reduce duplication," a spokesperson said.

It did not comment on whether it was planning similar cuts in other divisions.

The redundancy round was hinted at in April when Optus cut 320 positions across the company. At the time it said an ongoing business review would likely result in further redundancies over the next 12 months.

Optus has been reshaping its operations in recent years to focus more on content and media. Last year this restructure meant the loss of as many as 480 jobs.

Staff in networks, IT, wholesale, satellite, corporate and other divisions were impacted in the April cull.

The cuts were partially offset by the creation of around 140 new positions to support the telco's "strategic direction and business objectives".

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cuts jobs optus redundancies telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service
The Iconic ditches QA from software dev

The Iconic ditches QA from software dev
Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business

Vocus to sell Aussie data centres, NZ business
NBN Co turns to G.fast to entice business

NBN Co turns to G.fast to entice business
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?