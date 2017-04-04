Optus begins first tranche of 2G network shutdown

By on
Optus begins first tranche of 2G network shutdown

Live test of transition before main closure in August.

Optus has taken the first steps towards shutting down its 2G network, switching off Western Australia and the Northern Territory ahead of closing the rest of the network in August.

The telco is decommissioning 2G in two tranches in a bid to test the transition process on a limited number of customers before progressing to a full shutdown.

WA and NT were switched off on April 3; the second tranche will see SA, QLD, VIC, NSW, Tasmania and the ACT lose 2G services from August 1.

“Our priority throughout this process has been to ensure that customers on our 2G network are able to enjoy a smooth transition,” an Optus spokesperson told iTnews.

“Our 2G customer base is smallest in NT and WA so by working with this smaller segment of our 2G customer base, we’re able to monitor closely any short-term effects that the transition may place on our 3G and 4G networks and customer service teams.

“This process will allow us to apply learnings to the rest of the 2G mobile network shut down when it occurs later in the year.”

Optus is the second of Australia’s three mobile telcos to begin shuttering its 2G network. Telstra shut off its mainland 2G network on December 1 last year, while Vodafone will wait until September 30 of this year.

All carriers have seen 2G usage – and user numbers – dwindle in recent years.

Telstra said when it first announced its intention to shutter the 2G network back in 2014, it was already carrying less than 1 percent of all network traffic.

Vodafone’s 2G network meanwhile carries about 0.07 percent of total data traffic and two percent of total voice traffic.

That has allowed carriers in recent years to refarm 2G spectrum to underpin more advanced services, such as 4G.

Come the end of September, while there may not be any mainland 2G services left, Telstra’s 2G network will remain operational on Christmas Island.

Telstra marked its mainland 2G shutdown with a “retirement event” and symbolic actions, including the last customer call on the network, which was made to Telstra CEO Andy Penn.

It’s not yet known how Optus and Vodafone intend to formally call time on their respective 2G services.

2G services were first introduced in Australia back in 1993. Australia’s mobile telcos are now focused on the forthcoming 5G standard, which is expected to be widely commercially available in 2020.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
2g optus shutdown telco telco/isp telstra vodafone

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
It's over: Banks lose Apple Pay fight

It's over: Banks lose Apple Pay fight
PwC Australia's move to 'cloud-only' IT

PwC Australia's move to 'cloud-only' IT
Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi

Qantas cancels launch of free inflight wi-fi
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?