NSW gov calls time on BYOD for public primary schools

Key points NSW public primary schools will end BYOD requirements from 2027, so parents won't have to buy expensive laptops or tablets.

New screen time guidelines become mandatory in 2028, aimed at ensuring schools don't contribute significantly to screen time.

Public secondary schools will be reminded that BYOD programs are voluntary, with off-screen learning options provided alongside reduced device use.

The NSW government is ending bring your own device (BYOD) requirements in public primary schools from 2027.

The government announced on Sunday that “parents with children attending public primary schools in 2027 will not be required to buy expensive laptops or tablets because of a school BYOD policy.”

Premier Chris Minns said that the change means “parents won’t have to shell out for expensive devices”.

It should also mean that schools are not contributing significantly to screen time, the government said, supported by new guidelines on screen time that become mandatory in 2028.

“Just because technology is available doesn't mean it has to replace what we know works, reading from books and writing,” Minns said.

The government also said it would “remind” public secondary schools “that BYOD programs are voluntary and recommended screen maximums mean significantly reduced use of devices in the classroom with off-screen learning options to be provided for students.”

The government isn’t banning the use of devices in the classroom, but they would need to be school-supplied.

“While digital literacy remains an important part of the curriculum, students will use school-supplied technology where it provides educational value,” the government said.