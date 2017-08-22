NBN customers targeted by scammers

By on
NBN customers targeted by scammers

Beware of connection offers and phishing attempts.

Scammers impersonating NBN Co have tricked several hundreds of people and caused tens of thousands of dollars in losses, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned.

The ACCC said scammers were calling people and offering to connect them to the NBN for a low price.

Payment is requested through Apple iTunes gift cards, but the connections are never completed.

Criminals have also impersonated NBN Co to trick users into giving remote access to their computers, the ACCC said.

Once remote access has been granted, the scammers steal valuable personal information, install malware, and demand payment to fix supposed problems.

The watchdog also warned about NBN fraudsters asking for sensitive personal information such as name, address, Medicare and driver's licence numbers, which they will use for identity theft and other fraud.

Older Australians in particular are being targeted.

So far, the consumer watchdog's Scamwatch scheme has received 316 complaints this year alone about NBN scammers who have caused almost $28,000 in losses.

The ACCC advised people not to sign up to the NBN via an unsolicited phone call, and not to agree to payments requested in iTunes gift cards.

People should also never give out personal, credit card, or online account details when called out of the blue, or give unknown individuals remote access to their computers.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc fraud nbn scams security telco telco/isp

Most Read Articles

Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand

Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand
NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk

NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk
Westpac sees big early savings from cloud shift

Westpac sees big early savings from cloud shift
Microsoft to launch Azure in Canberra in push for sensitive govt data

Microsoft to launch Azure in Canberra in push for sensitive govt data
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?