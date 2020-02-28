NAB Connect business customers hit by outage

Customers of the National Australia Bank’s merchant and business banking facility NAB Connect have been hit by an outage that appears to have started at around lunchtime on Friday, with users that complaining end of month payments processing has been knocked offline.

As is now customary, disgruntled users took to social media to take the bank to task as the institution scrambled to restore services during the busy Friday afternoon and evening libation period.

“Some NAB merchant terminals in NSW may be intermittently unavailable due to an external network issue. Customers can still process payments via our automated phone service, calling 13 35 14, selecting option 4. Please be sure to know your store ID to process a payment,” NAB said in a tweet.

Users were not impressed.

Others users complained of lengthy waits.

NAB said the issue stemmed from authentication problems that were keeping customers out of the system.

“We’re currently experiencing login failures preventing customers from accessing NAB Connect. Our technology team is currently working to fix the problem as soon as possible. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience and appreciate their patience while we fix the problem,” a NAB spokesperson told iTnews.

The latest NAB outage for business customers is the second in as many months.

In January customers of NAB's health business payments play HICAPs were also knocked offline.

The latest outage comes as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues to apply pressure to banks to improve their uptime, having previously put institutions on notice they will be named and shamed over downtime.

The latest issue appeared to be ongoing at 6.30pm on Friday night.