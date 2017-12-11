NAB CIO quits

NAB chief information officer David Boyle has resigned from the bank to start a consultancy advising executives and boards about technology.

It caps off almost four years for Boyle in the CIO position at NAB.

He had joined in early 2014 from a short stint as a partner at Ernst & Young, and from several divisional CIO positions at the Commonwealth Bank.

Boyle is now running his own consultancy, CAP2ITS, from Melbourne, he revealed over the weekend.

As managing director he will advise "business leaders and boards about IT performance, IT governance, and IT strategy". He has been contacted for further detail.

No more CIO

NAB's renewed focus on technology kicked off mid last year when it created a chief technology and operations officer role reporting directly into CEO Andrew Thorburn, later filled by Patrick Wright. Boyle's CIO position was a direct report of the CTOO.

The bank recently undertook a further restructure of its tech and operations function to split the unit up into five groups: business enabling technology; infrastructure, cloud and workplace; strategy and architect; enterprise security; and data.

NAB has opted not to directly replace the CIO role, instead splitting up the functions of the position into divisional IT executive positions leading the new units.

It has so far hired former HSBC UK digital CIO Yuri Misnik to the role of executive general manager of business enabling technology, which looks after the digital and corporate functions previously held by Boyle.

The appointment last month formed part a wide-ranging restructure towards automation and simplification that also includes insourcing of critical IT roles and a recruitment drive in the areas of digital, technology, data and AI.

"We thank David for his contribution to NAB," a spokesperson said.

"David led NAB’s technology function for nearly four years, building a team that strengthened the bank’s technology foundations and systems. During this time, the number of technology incidents significantly reduced by more than 80 percent."

One of the largest initiatives led by Boyle during his tenure was a complete rewrite of NAB's online banking architecture.

The 14-month effort culminated this time last year in the release of new Android and iOS banking applications.

Boyle also led the delivery of an Oracle-based customer master that allowed NAB's bankers to access a single view of a customer's interactions with the bank.