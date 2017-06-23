Michael Malone to chair Superloop

By on
Michael Malone to chair Superloop

Slattery takes chief exec role.

Australian internet luminary Michael Malone has been appointed chair of network infrastructure operator Superloop. 

The appointment sees Superloop founder Bevan Slattery step down as executive chairperson to take on the role of chief executive.

Michael Malone is a well-known face on the Australian ISP scene, having started national broadband provider iiNet.

He left iiNet in 2014 after 20 years at the helm, and the provider was bought by TPG the next year.

After leaving iiNet, Malone has held several directorships with companies like Seven West Media, Speedcast, Dreamscape, and Slattery's Subpartners.

In April 2016, Malone joined the board of NBN Co, replacing his former colleague Simon Hackett.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
iinet isp michael malone superloop telco telco/isp telecommunications

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout

NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout
Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras
Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'

Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'
First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service

First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?