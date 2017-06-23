Michael Malone to chair Superloop

Australian internet luminary Michael Malone has been appointed chair of network infrastructure operator Superloop.

The appointment sees Superloop founder Bevan Slattery step down as executive chairperson to take on the role of chief executive.

Michael Malone is a well-known face on the Australian ISP scene, having started national broadband provider iiNet.

He left iiNet in 2014 after 20 years at the helm, and the provider was bought by TPG the next year.

After leaving iiNet, Malone has held several directorships with companies like Seven West Media, Speedcast, Dreamscape, and Slattery's Subpartners.

In April 2016, Malone joined the board of NBN Co, replacing his former colleague Simon Hackett.