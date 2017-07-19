Meet WooliesX, the new digital arm of Woolworths

Woolworths has created a new business that combines its digital, e-commerce, data, and customer divisions under the moniker ‘WooliesX’.

The new business is being headed up by Amanda Bardwell, who Woolworths revealed this week had been appointed managing director of WooliesX in May.

Bardwell was until recently the director of Woolworths Food Digital, which has been folded into WooliesX.

A spokesperson for the retail giant told iTnews that WooliesX was the new collective name for the digital, e-commerce, customer loyalty and rewards, and customer services teams.

It appears that the model for WooliesX is an extension of one that was developed by Woolworths Food Digital under Bardwell's leadership in the months prior to the formation of WooliesX.

Bardwell described that model in an unlisted video in December last year.

“We understand that technology is transforming the way that we can connect with our customers and so we’ve recently created a Woolworths Food Digital team," she said at the time.

“Our Woolworths Food Digital team represents a diverse group of teams, including technology, customer digital experience, e-commerce, financial services and digital customer experience.

“We connect technology, data and insights to help make our customers’ shopping experience more personal and easier.”

It is unclear whether WooliesX is simply a rebrand of initiatives pursued under Woolworths Food Digital. A spokesperson did not directly address a question posed by iTnews.

Bardwell joined Woolworths in 2001 and has held a number of digital roles including head of online for the liquor chain Dan Murphy’s and overseer of the digital portion of the Wine Quarter business.