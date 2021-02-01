Macquarie Telecom reclaims its spot as tech's top political donor

By on
Macquarie Telecom reclaims its spot as tech's top political donor

After being pipped by an outsourcer last year.

Macquarie Telecom has reclaimed its spot as the country’s largest political donor from the technology sector, snatching the title from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Annual donations data released by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) on Monday shows that the telco donated $186,700 to the major parties in 2019-20 financial year.

The donation is slightly higher than the $176,500 it gave during the 2018-19 election year, but still significantly less than the company’s biggest ever donation ($263,000) in 2009-10.

The Labor and National parties were the biggest beneficiaries, receiving $71,500 and $70,500 each, while the Liberal party scored $44,700.

Macquarie Telecom – along with Optus – is one of the most regular and generous political donors from the technology sectors, having topped tech’s donor list every year since 2010-11.

But in 2018-19, TCS disrupted this trend when it made close to $400,000 in contributions to the two major political parties.

Macquarie Telecom was followed by Telstra, which made its first contribution since before 2000 in 2018-19.

Telstra gave $55,161, comprising $33,606 to the Nationals and $21,555 to the Liberal party, almost twice as much in total as the $23,000 it gave to the Liberal party last year.

Next on the list is Optus, which – as in previous years – split its donations evenly between the two major parties, with the Labor party and Liberal party both receiving $27,500 apiece.

In 2018-19, Optus donated $28,500 to each of the major parties.

Vocus donated $7750 to the Liberal party and $550 to the Labor party in 2019-20, significantly less than the $85,100 it donated to the major parties last year.

iTnews makes no suggestion of any impropriety relating to these donors and the political parties involved.

While telcos continue to be regular political donors, other technology companies have been largely absent from the AEC’s list since 2015-16.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aec donation federal government finance macquarie telecom optus strategy telco telco/isp telcoisp telstra vocus

Sponsored Whitepapers

Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of software security: Open Source Edition
State of software security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade
NAB lands Westpac&#8217;s consumer bank CIO

NAB lands Westpac’s consumer bank CIO
NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards

NBN Co saves $1m a year by powering down idle line cards
NAB to buy out neobank 86 400

NAB to buy out neobank 86 400
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?