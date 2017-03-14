Lloyds wants to move 1900 staff to IBM to cut costs

By on
Union warns of negative impact on security.

The UK's Lloyds Banking Group plans to move about 1900 staff to IBM in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs, but which could see the bank's security weakened, according to a trade union.

Lloyds Trade Union said in a newsletter to staff on Sunday that the transferred employees would be kept on for a year, but most would lose their jobs after four years.

The union said the move could weaken the bank's "existing security controls" and impact on the confidentiality of customer data.

Lloyds CEO Antonio Horta-Osório is looking to shed thousands of jobs to streamline the business, support dividend payments, and boost the share price as the government prepares to sell down its remaining stake in the bank this year.

Lloyds said in a statement that it does not comment on speculation and, if any decisions are made, they are communicated to staff first.

In January, Lloyds was hit by a DDoS attack that caused intermittent outages to customers of its personal banking websites for two days.

