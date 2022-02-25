Kmart Australia continues bulking up its tech teams

By
Two new hires sign on.

Kmart Australia has made two new hires in its engineering department, as the retail brand continues expanding its technology talent.

In recent months Kmart has made a number of other appointments within its technology teams including Nigel Hedges as its new group head of cyber security, and Kevin Boots replacing Naresh Teckchandani as as head of technology for retail stores. 

Celeste Johnston and Idan Manor have now joined the Kmart team, Johnston as head of engineering and delivery for customers, while Manor takes on the head of engineering and delivery  for digital.

A Kmart spokesperson said Johnston’s role is a new role setup to support its digital ambitions.

As part of the newly created role Johnston will report to general manager of technology for Target, Samantha McIntyre.

“Idan is replacing Glenn Davies who previously had this role, reporting [to] Vicki Miller, general manager of customer technology at Kmart,” the spokesperson added.  

“His job will be responsible for the technology that drives the acceleration of our online strategy including our website and mobile app.”

Johnston took to LinkedIn to celebrate the new position stating she is “ready and excited to make an impact in the retail - online and stores technology space… delivering great digital experiences”.”

The post also thanked former colleagues from the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) where Johnston held the director of information technology for around three and half years.

“I would like to thank the MCEC board members past and current executive team and our amazing MCEC workforce for nearly four years as CIO director of information technology giving me the opportunity to move the dial on our transformation journey with new ways of working,”

Following Johnston’s departure, the director of IT role has been abolished as part of a broader MCEC restructure.

MCEC appointed Graeme Dunn to the permanent role as head of information technology.  

Manor also said via LinkedIn he’s “happy to share that I’m starting a new position” with the Kmart brand.

Prior to joining Kmart Manor spent over a year and a half with supermarket giant Coles, first joining as technical delivery lead before taking over as senior engineering manager.

From 2017 to 2020 Manor worked with MYOB across various positions including security operations manager providing security services for customers and employees.

