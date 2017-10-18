Internet cable between Perth and Singapore back online

By on
Inter-Asia traffic routes revert to normal.

The SEA-ME-WE3 subsea internet cable connecting Perth to Singapore has finally been repaired after suffering multiple cuts since late August.

Australian carriers that rely on the cable for inter-Asia connectivity reported that the repairs had been completed at 8.21am AEDT this morning.

This was about five days later than first anticipated, owing to the need to repair a series of faults on the cable rather than just the initial one discovered back on August 30.

The cable ship Asean Explorer spent the past few days making the final reconnections off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Australian internet traffic has also been affected over the same period by additional subsea cable breakages off the coast of Hong Kong in the wake of powerful typhoons that swept through the area.

ISPs including iiNet this morning revealed those links had been successfully repaired on September 30.

“The link has remained stable and we have now resumed direct peering traffic for Singapore, Hong Kong and other Asian destinations,” iiNet said.

The reconnection of the cables means that much Australian internet traffic into SE Asia will no longer have to be routed across the Pacific via the United States, reducing service latency.

SEA-ME-WE3 has suffered regular cuts over the years. That is likely to become a thing of the past as new cables come online on the Perth-Singapore route.

