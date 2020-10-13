IAG lands ex-Qantas Loyalty CIO

IAG lands ex-Qantas Loyalty CIO

Alastair Robertson takes 'customer technology' role.

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) has appointed former Qantas Loyalty CIO Alastair Robertson as its new executive general manager of customer technology.

Robertson announced his new role in a brief LinkedIn post over the weekend.

“I am excited to announce that from Monday I will be taking up a new position as EGM customer technology at IAG, working with [technology group executive] Neil Morgan and the team,” Robertson wrote.

“To all my friends and former colleagues at Qantas, I wish you the very best and I know you will come through this period stronger.”

Robertson was most recently chief information officer of Qantas Loyalty, a role he held for a little over two years.

Prior to that, he was the chief technology officer for Fox Sports Australia.

As iTnews reported earlier this month, Robertson was one of a number of recent departures and changes to Qantas’ technology leadership.

IAG did not respond to a request for comment.

