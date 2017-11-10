How Woolies used Google machine learning to scale Bunch

Woolworths is using Google services to automatically moderate a burgeoning online community that lets customers try and review its own brand products for free.

The retail giant is a year into its experiment with Bunch, which began as a way to get shoppers to sample the company’s own-brand product range.

“About two years ago we had a real overhaul of our private label own-brand ranges,” senior brand portfolio manager Gemma Howells told Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference.

“It was quite an important strategic priority for us to do a lot of work to improve them.

“We spent a significant investment in improving the product quality, nutrition and so on. The challenge we went through as marketers was how do we tell customers about this.”

Woolworths has over 5000 own-brand products on its shelves but “a relatively small budget” to market them compared to products owned by consumer goods rivals.

That led the retailer to examine how it might be able to use word-of-mouth to get shoppers trying the new range.

“One of the things we knew was that the power of word-of-mouth and people recommending to each other would be much more impactful than any dollar that we spent telling customers how great our products are,” Howells said.

“Ultimately, if the person you’re sitting next to or someone you know says, ‘Hey. You know what? This beef brisket is amazing’, you’re much more likely to try it than if we were saying ‘Hey, Woolworths says that this product is great’.”

Traditionally, Woolworths would have targeted customers in-store with free samples to get them to buy new products, but Howells noted that approach was haphazard and didn’t necessarily translate into sales.

“Someone would come into a store, maybe get one tiny bit of a sample, if they’re lucky they’ll scoot around a few times and get a bit more, and it would bit hit-or-miss if they would buy that product again,” she said.

Small-scale entrepreneurship

Howells - in a small team of three - proposed a radically different approach to the problem. From essentially an internal skunkworks, the Bunch community website was born.

“We’ve kind of gone underground and been quite entrepreneurial in the way that we’ve run the project, which has enabled us to move really quickly and do the right thing [by our customers],” Howells said.

“I guess on the flipside my responsibility is to keep showing the business the value, reporting back on metrics to keep buying our freedom [internally].”

Bunch is built on the Salesforce community cloud product, although the look-and-feel has little in common with the UI that most Salesforce users would be accustomed to.

“When you look at our community, it does not look like Salesforce,” Woolworths head of architecture Sven Becker said.

“For us from day one customer experience was at the forefront of our thinking and technology just needed to make it happen somehow.”

At the core of the community are users known as “Bunchees”. They are added to the platform by invitation only, and presently number around 7000.

There are an additional 42,000 on a wait list; unanticipated media attention gave the project an enormous public boost where 25,000 people tried to sign up for invitations in a single hour, but the team behind Bunch has kept the actual community size limited.

“We’ve kept it quite small consciously,” Howells said.

Unpacking the model

Bunch works like this: customers invited to join receive emails when a new own-brand product is available for sample.

They log onto Bunch to claim a sample, and it is then added to their Woolworths Rewards loyalty card within 20 seconds. Next time they are in-store, they simply pick the product off the shelf, scan their loyalty card at the checkout, and the price is deducted from their bill.

The product is theirs to take home and try for free. They are asked to review it on Bunch, and the more they participate in the community, the more they are able to sample.

Presently, about 100 products out of the 5000+ own-brand range have been sampled via Bunch, resulting in 50,000 published reviews on the site, which anyone can read.

Howells said that - assuming the language meets community standards - Woolworths publishes everything, and Bunchees aren’t punished for posting poor reviews.

“It was really important that if people wrote a bad review, they are not penalised and there’s no repercussions and that review stays on the site,” she said.

“So as long as they were behaving in an appropriate manner to other people, what goes [onto Bunch] stays there.”

This, unsurprisingly, has some internal politicking impacts. “It’s quite challenging for a big company to not try and drive an agenda,” Howells said.

“It really is about the members of the community and not us, which is quite tricky to stay true to.”

But the retailer is already seeing strong results from its approach.

Firstly, Bunchees were not limiting their feedback on products to the online community.

“They’re at home sitting around their table and fundamentally the ability [for them] to share and the advocacy is what’s so critical for us,” Howells said.

“So not only are they sharing with people over dinner they’re sharing their reviews online, where other people can read them, any of you can log on and see what people are saying about our products right now.

“And that feedback means that if we aren’t doing a good enough job we can take that to our product developers and we can improve those products and then re-sample them back again."

More importantly, Bunch is measurably modifying consumer purchasing behaviour and therefore achieving its core purpose.

“Fundamentally it’s the commentary that you see from people on how they’re using this which is where we see the gold,” Howells said.

“People are literally trying things they wouldn’t normally consider to buy, and people [are] saying especially when they have families and children it’s quite risky to spend $10 or $15 on something when you’re not sure if your kids are just going to throw it away.

“It’s great for us getting new people to try things, and our customers are telling us that they are changing their buying habits, so ultimately when we’re looking at payback and ROI it’s definitely delivering against the business case that we saw.”

Cloud algo moderation

Bunch continues to be driven by a very small team at Woolworths.

While it has ambitions to scale out the community - which is already starting to occur - the minimal resourcing means there is a requirement early for the community to be as self-managing as possible.

“From day one we needed to make sure that we have a self-moderating community,” Woolworths head of architecture Sven Becker said.

To achieve this, Woolworths turned to Google and its cloud-based API services to aid moderation.

Salesforce announced at Dreamforce this week that it will drive closer integrations between Salesforce and Google services. The Woolworths work, however, pre-empts that.

“In hindsight, we anticipated a little bit ... of the partnership that Salesforce announced with Google,” Becker said.

“We combined the best of Salesforce with Google, so we’re using a lot of [Google services] in the background to help with image moderation to flag content; with content moderation to do natural language processing to generate tags, flag content and analyse sentiment; and basically to really have a community with very little moderation or human effort in the background.”

With plans to increase the number of Bunchees able to directly contribute to the site, Woolies is turning up the level of backend automation to manage campaigns and how it selects customers to sample its products.

Because Bunch is linked to the loyalty scheme, it already understands some things about the Bunchee to a certain extent.

However, Woolworths is keen to “really use intelligence to understand what are our customers liking, what should they get, give them variety and really make it personalised to make sure they get things that match their preferences and that really gives them the different flavours of our range of products".

“We’ve been pushing technology, we’ve been pushing our partners [Accenture and Wunderman], we’ve been pushing Salesforce and we’re still on the journey,” Becker said.

“We’ve got lots of ideas to move forward and evolve that community and this is literally just the start.”

Expanding the scope

A month ago, Woolworths kicked off that expansion by moving Bunch beyond product reviews.

“We’ve listened to Bunchee feedback and saw an opportunity to grow the community further, expanding Bunch to fold in even more functionality,” Woolworths said in a video shown to Dreamforce attendees.

“A personalised feed [now] aggregates content based on individual interests. Products are easily searchable, ratings and reviews are easy to read, and related content is easy to find.

“Bunchees with shared interests can now join dedicated groups, start their own topics or chat directly with other Bunchees.

“Better yet, Bunchees are encouraged to share their own ideas, adding their own videos, recipes, tips and know-how to the site’s ever expanding collection of recipes and articles.

“This is content Bunchees can bookmark and non-members can view and print.”

Ry Crozier attended Dreamforce 17 in San Francisco as a guest of Salesforce.