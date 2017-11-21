Founder acquires Telstra's majority stake in PhoneWords

The founder of Telstra PhoneWords has led a consortium to acquire Telstra's 85 percent stake in the company, which sells personalised 1300 numbers.

Founder and chief executive Gavin Scholes and investors led by Aura Funds Management purchased the majority share for an undisclosed amount.

Telstra PhoneWords will revert back to its original name, 1300 Australia, on completion of the transaction.

The deal brings to an end the exclusive relationship Telstra had held since 2004, and 1300 Australia will broaden its offering to include wholesale arrangements with other telecommunication companies, as well as marketing and advertising agencies.

The management team and employees will continue in their current positions.

"This is a significant milestone for the business and we are excited for what lies ahead. There is a significant runway of growth in the market as more businesses seek simplicity and cut through in their marketing campaigns," Scholes said in a statement.

“The business would not be where it is today without the support it has received from Telstra. Together we have invested over $50 million to create a product that is now seen as an increasingly important marketing and advertising tool for businesses of any size."

The company provides alphanumeric translations of a phone number – for example, 1300 FLIGHT representing the number 1300 354 448 – and supports 1300, 13, and 1800 prefixes.

1300 Australia also owns the CALLN.com platform, which uses business analytics to help companies understand what their customers are saying when they call. The platform's uses include sales, debt collection and customer service.