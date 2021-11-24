Equinix to act as major interconnection point for SUB.CO's OAC cable system

Equinix is set to act as a "strategic interconnection point" at both ends of Australia’s latest international subsea data cable system, the Oman Australia Cable (OAC).

The OAC directly connects Muscat in Oman to Perth, offering a low latency path from Australia to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) once completed.

Equinix said in a statement that its Perth PE2 and Muscat MC1 data centres will act as strategic interconnection points for the 9800km cable system.

The cable landed in Perth in July this year and was built by the Bevan Slattery-backed SUB.CO.

The cable will also land in the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, with construction still underway.

The project is set to be completed in 2022 and will also connect to the Indigo Cable System as part of a new ‘Great Southern Route’ between the US, Australia and EMEA.

SUB.CO founder Bevan Slattery said selecting Equinix “is another key component of ensuring OAC’s success, given their global capabilities and flexible approach."

"Building OAC was very important for us, as a key new route to mitigate against the risks inherent in systems that traverse from Asia to EMEA via the Strait of Malacca," Slattery said.

The strait is a narrow stretch of water between Malaysia and Indonesia.

It is a major shipping artery and route taken by undersea cables, and those two don't mix: there are more cable cuts in the strait than average [pdf], and these accidents are hard to avoid.

Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said “Perth is an important growth market” for the company and “a strategic interconnection point into Asia and now the [Middle East and North Africa] thanks to the OAC.”