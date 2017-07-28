Easily guessed password led to downfall of Russian cybercriminal

The fate of convicted Russian hacker Roman Seleznev was all but sealed after federal authorities were able to easily gain access to his confiscated laptop containing incriminating information.

When Seleznev was arrested in 2014 while vacationing in the Maldives, "law enforcement was able to grab his laptop, his iPhone, his passport, [and] his travel documents", Harold Chun, trial attorney with the US Department of Justice, said at Black Hat this week.

"And what these things did was confirm all of the attribution that had been gleaned throughout the investigation year and year."

While probing this seized evidence, authorities noticed Seleznev's email account repeatedly made reference to the term "Ochko," which Chun said is the Russian term for "butthole."

Looking to access Seleznev's password-protected laptop, investigators quickly tried "Ochko123" as a password and immediately gained access.

On that computer, authorities found 1.7 million stolen credit card numbers, as well as webpages that Seleznev set up to teach people how to use stolen card numbers.

"This is basically, more or less, a slam dunk," said Chun, noting that the sensitive laptop files weren't encrypted.

At trial, Seleznev's legal team attempted to argue that an actor – perhaps the US government – framed him by hacking his computer.

To disprove this theory, said Chun, the DOJ called in its computer forensics experts, who used Microsoft Windows artifacts to show that the last person to use the laptop was logged in on a wi-fi network owned by the very Maldives resort where Seleznev was vacationing.

In April 2017, Seleznev was sentenced to 27 years in prison, after being found guilty on 38 counts stemming from his history of hacking into point-of-sale computers in order to steal credit card numbers and sell them on the online black market.

According to the DOJ, Seleznev defrauded victims of more than US$169 million.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineus.com