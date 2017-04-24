DFAT is after a cyber security boss

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is searching for a new cyber security boss to defend its critical diplomatic systems.

DFAT operates some of the most complex IT infrastructure in the federal government, combining highly secure, sensitive communications with a globally dispersed environment.

It is in the midst of a $216 million replacement of the international communications network linking its 140 overseas diplomatic sites, which is used to transmit top secret diplomatic cables between consulates, embassies, and Canberra.

Keeping this information safe will become the job of the new leader of DFAT’s cyber security and risk branch, within the IT division led by CIO Tim Spackman.

The successful candidate will answer into Spackman and become “accountable for the current and future strategic plan and controls for cyber security and ICT risk management, leading a new era in technology and service delivery”, according to the job ad.

The new cyber boss will also be expected to “engage in a collaborative and productive way with other Australian and state government agencies on domestic and international cyber policy issues”.

DFAT is the lead agency pushing Australia’s cyber security agenda on the international stage, under the direction of inaugural Cyber Ambassador Tobias Feakin.

The new executive hire will no doubt be called on to advise on the department’s $4 million grants program funding innovate ways to enhance security practices in the Asia Pacific region, and the development of an international cyber security agenda for Australia.

The SES band one role demands the maintenance of a negative vetting level 2 security clearance.