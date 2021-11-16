CBA's X15 launches deal finder app Cheddar

By on
CBA's X15 launches deal finder app Cheddar
X15ventures managing director Toby Norton-Smith (L) and Cheddar managing director Helen Hey (R).
CBA Newsroom

Aimed at young shoppers.

The Commonwealth Bank's venture-scaling arm X15ventures has launched a deal finder app called Cheddar that is aimed at Gen-Z and millennials.

The app uses AI to target users, promote brands and personalise deals. It also offers potential cashback rewards that can be credited directly to the user's bank account.

Cheddar already lists content from more than 600 merchants including Menulog, Agoda, Under Armour, Net-A-Porter, Pizza Hut, Culture Kings and Cotton On.

The app focuses on younger generations with the pilot targeting 1000 young Australians in the design process to ensure Cheddar matched similar apps such as TikTok or Instagram.  

X15ventures managing director Toby Norton-Smith said Cheddar combines two emerging styles of deal hunting and “offers the benefits of both”.

"Our research shows two distinct behaviours in Gen-Z shoppers: ‘deal hacking’ involving loyalty email signups, multiple tabs and coupon codes and ‘digital window shopping’ finding inspiration through social and branded content," Norton-Smith said.

"Australian retailers are innovating more rapidly than the search and social platforms that serve them – so, as we launch our minimum viable product, [and] we’d love to collaborate with merchants and invite them to help us build Cheddar’s roadmap."

Cheddar is already available to download in the Apple App store with an Android version expected in early 2022 alongside a website.

The launch of Cheddar builds on CBA’s growing digital shopping offerings which include AI- powered Little Birdie.

The e-commerce platform officially launched on Tuesday with CBA activating its in-app shopping function which allows users access to retail deals from the likes of Myer, Big W and The Iconic.

CBA invested $30 million in the startup back in May and integrates curated shopping content from Little Birdie into the CommBank app.

The bank also recently lead a $134 million in Series E funding round into H2O.ai to boost its own AI capabilities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai cba cheddar commbank finance financeit h2oai little birdie software x15 x15 ventures

Sponsored Whitepapers

ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m

Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m
NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises
Superloop sees challenger ISPs taking one-third of Australia's fixed broadband market

Superloop sees challenger ISPs taking one-third of Australia's fixed broadband market

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?