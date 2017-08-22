CBA loans its humanoid robot to Air New Zealand

By on
CBA loans its humanoid robot to Air New Zealand

Helps with check-in and departure info in Sydney.

The Commonwealth Bank has loaned its humanoid robot ‘Chip’ to Air New Zealand for a five-day trial at Sydney Airport.

Air New Zealand said Chip would be deployed at check-in counters and departure gates, mostly to help travellers check they are in the right place for their flights.

CBA bought Chip last year as part of an investment around “social robotics” research. The robot is known as a Reem and is made by Spanish company Pal Robotics.

CBA said it hoped that by loaning the humanoid it would better understand how to interact with the robot meaningfully in “dynamic” environments; most of its testing to date has been in a lab.

"The airport is a busy and often overcrowded environment with signs, instructions and messages every which way you look,” Air New Zealand’s chief digital officer Avi Golan said in a video.

“Our customers can feel overwhelmed. The experiment is about bringing information to life, through innovative technologies”.

It appears the robot will be able to scan boarding passes if they were held up to its eyes, or to interact with customers through a screen embedded in its chest.

The robot will only be trialled until the end of this week.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
air new zealand cba chip hardware humanoid robot

Most Read Articles

Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'

Fujitsu declares Sydney SAN crash a 'major incident'
Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand

Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand
NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk

NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk
NBN Co to start DOCSIS 3.1 field trials in February

NBN Co to start DOCSIS 3.1 field trials in February
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?