Banks may be offered due diligence assistance to stop debanking of risky fintechs

By on
Banks may be offered due diligence assistance to stop debanking of risky fintechs

Senate committee makes suggestions.

Australia's banks are booting fintechs, particularly those dealing in cryptocurrency, "without adequate consideration and without clear reasons", a senate committee has found.

The issue - known as "debanking" - emerged in part due to a lack of confidence among banks in servicing cryptocurrency businesses while staying within existing risk tolerances and meeting stringent regulatory requirements.

Debanking has been widely discussed throughout the inquiry with Westpac stating in a submission it declined or stopped the banking services of eight fintechs after deeming them to be too risky.

NAB has also made “decisions to exit the banking relationship with a fintech” based on its risk appetite.

A senate committee examining the issue has suggested [pdf] establishing a "due diligence scheme" by June 2022 to mitigate risks that banks see in servicing cryptocurrency businesses and fintechs that deal in "digital assets".

It also recommended developing "a clear process for businesses that have been de-banked", offering recourse via a complaints process through the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

The committee said it was “concerned to hear about the debanking of fintech businesses” stating “debanking affects not only the business itself” but “individuals and their families as well as customers.”

The report noted the stress that debanking places on a business to find alternative financial services and the impact public knowledge of debanking could have on a brand's image.

“Debanking may also push businesses and consumers to engage with less regulated or unregulated channels which are not subject to [anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism] AML/CTF laws,” the committee said.  

The committee added that it was worried that the threat of debanking could stifle innovation and the development of digital asset-based fintechs in Australia.

However, it recognised that while the broader digital assets and cryptocurrency markets remained only lightly regulated in Australia that banks could point to that as a source of uncertainty - and potentially as a reason not to engage with businesses operating in this space, or to withdraw services.

The committee said it could not force banks to take on these businesses but that a "clearer regulatory framework will provide banks confidence in dealing with crypto businesses" and may ease concerns.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cryptocurrencies debanking digital assets finance financeit fintnech gov govit nab treasury westpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband watches its NBN excess bandwidth bill climb

Aussie Broadband watches its NBN excess bandwidth bill climb
Gov pressed to end reliance on IT contractors, fill APS "capability gap"

Gov pressed to end reliance on IT contractors, fill APS "capability gap"
Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams
Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Q: The trick to effective personalisation? A: Don&#8217;t do personalisation
Q: The trick to effective personalisation? A: Don’t do personalisation
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?