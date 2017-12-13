Aussie online retailers sold refurbished phones, tablets as 'new'

By on
Aussie online retailers sold refurbished phones, tablets as 'new'

Forced by ACCC to offer refunds.

Customers who purchased "new" mobile phones and tablets from three online retailers before September this year will be offered refunds after the consumer watchdog found the products were actually refurbished.

The ACCC today said BecexTech, Techrific, and CatchDeal had admitted to contravening Australian consumer law.

The watchdog received 96 complaints about BecexTech, 34 complaints about Techrific, and 60 about CatchDeal for advertising refurbished electronic products as "new".

"One consumer spent $608.95 on an Apple iPhone 6 from BecexTech, believing that the product was new," the ACCC said.

"After the iPhone failed within three days, the consumer took the phone to an Apple store only to be told that that same phone had previously been purchased two years prior in the United States."

A separate customer bought two iPhones from CatchDeal that were advertised as "new" and "sealed', but later found out from Apple that both had been purchased in 2015, and repaired with third-party displays, the ACCC said.

Customers reported similar issues with Samsung devices.

“When you sell a product as new but it is made of used parts, you are clearly breaching the law by making a false or misleading representation,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said in a statement.

The retailers have agreed to change their advertising to clearly mark products that are either refurbished or not Australian versions.

They will contact customers who were misled about their purchases to offer redress.

A notice will also be published by all three notifying customers about their undertaking to the ACCC, and the retailers have pledged "not [to] engage in this type of conduct any further," the watchdog said.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accc hardware retail

Most Read Articles

NAB CIO out in restructure

NAB CIO out in restructure
Optus reveals actual NBN speed stats

Optus reveals actual NBN speed stats
Thousands of Chromebooks mysteriously go offline

Thousands of Chromebooks mysteriously go offline
Aussie Broadband to reveal its NBN CVC allocations

Aussie Broadband to reveal its NBN CVC allocations
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you listen to an iTnews podcast?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?