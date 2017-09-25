ATO hit by new system issues

The Australian Taxation Office is facing a fresh bout of system issues, with a number of its online services experiencing problems that started Monday mid-morning.

Some of the agency's online services, including ATO Online and the Tax Agent, BAS and Business Portals, began experiencing intermittent issues at around 11.30 am AEST.

At 3pm the agency said through its social media channels that it had identified the issues, and was working to fix services. However, by 4pm myTax remained out of action.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the agency was "working with its partners to rectify the issues as quickly as possible".

The spokesperson said the issues were unrelated to the SAN issues that have plagued the agency since December last year, but wouldn't indicate if it was related to scheduled system maintence over the weekened.

The agency warned taxpayers in July to expect further disruptions to its systems during tax time because of ongoing work to implement IT improvements that were suggested as part of the report into the HPE storage collapse.

Update 4:42pm: The ATO advised that issues affecting its online services have now been resolved.