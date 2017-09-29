Apple iOS 11 kills wi-fi backdoor exploit

Apple's recently-released iOS 11 mobile operating system addresses a vulnerability in Broadcom chipsets that left iDevices open to silent, remote exploitation by attackers.

The CVE-2017-11120 vulnerability is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in wi-fi chips that, if exploited, could have allowed attackers within range to execute arbitrary code on the firmware.

Gal Beniamini of Google's Project Zero discovered the bug which is comparable to the Broadpwn vulnerability found in Broadcom chipsets in mobile devices earlier this year.

Following Apple's iOS 11 update, Google's Project Zero publicly disclosed the bug, as well as a proof-of-concept exploit that inserts a backdoor into the firmware.

The backdoor allows remote read/write commands "to be issued to the firmware via crafted action frames (thus allowing easy remote control over the Wi-Fi chip," Beniamini wrote in the official vulnerability report.

Beniamini also discovered another flaw, CVE-2017-11121, which is a buffer overflow vulnerability caused by improper validation.

Apple grouped the two bugs together on its support page, collectively calling them a "memory corruption issue" that was fixed with "improved memory handling."