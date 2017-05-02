ANZ to make the whole bank agile

ANZ Bank will overhaul its workforce to adopt the scaled agile methodology in order to be able to respond faster to customer expectations.

The radical restructure will start in Australia and spread to the New Zealand and Institutional businesses throughout 2018.

It will split the bank's workforce up into autonomous, multi-disciplinary teams of about 10 employees to remove bureaucracy and hierarchies and deliver new products at speed.

It will dramatically increase up the bank's current use of the agile methodology from 20 percent, mostly in technology and digital teams.

Managing director of products and Apple Pay at ANZ, Kath Bray, will lead the agile overhaul.

ANZ Bank chief Shayne Elliot said he wanted to emulate the successful delivery of Apple Pay, using the agile methodology, across the bank.

“We were able to go from the idea of Apple Pay, the concept, to actually having something in market, that people could use, in about 10 weeks,” he said.

“That’s exactly the sort of thing we want to be able to do all the time.