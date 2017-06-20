All the tech in NSW's 2017 budget

Technology projects across health, emergency services and law enforcement litter this year’s NSW budget, buoyed by a healthy $4.5 billion surplus.

Digital service delivery has once again featured prominently, with $13 million to bring more digital services and transactions to Service NSW users, and $8.4 million to roll out digital drivers licences.

But it is NSW Health that has received the bulk of IT funding this year for two major projects that were first touted last year.

Another big splash of cash - $178 million over two years - was alllocated to the consolidation of the state’s 70 emergency services communication networks into a single state-wide radio network.

NSW Police has been handed more than half the funding previously announced as part of the $100 million Policing For Tomorrow Technology Fund. The 2017-18 dollars will continue the rollout of body worn video cameras, portable narcotic analysers, mobile fingerprint scanners and tablets.

Treasury got $9.9 million for its financial management transformation (FMT), which saw the 2017 budget become the first to be delivered on the new Oracle-based ‘Prime’ financial management and reporting system.

And the NSW Electoral Commission will receive around $23 million over four years to improve and secure its online systems, including $5.4 million to overhaul its iVote platform.

Other newly funded measures in the budget include: