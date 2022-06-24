Zendesk nears buyout deal with private equity firms

By on
Zendesk nears buyout deal with private equity firms

Rumours of US$7 billion price tag.

Software company Zendesk, which has a market value of over US$7 billion (more than A$10 billion), is close to a deal with a group of buyout firms that includes Hellman & Friedman and Permira, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A deal could be struck in the coming days, they said. 

The San Francisco-based firm, which has been under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said earlier this month it would continue as an independent public company after completing a review of its business.

Jana had nominated four directors to the board of Zendesk, arguing the company must be rehabilitated after an unpopular attempt to buy Momentive Global, parent of web-survey firm SurveyMonkey.

The Wall Street Journal had reported last week that Zendesk was in talks to settle with Jana, which could have involved Mikkel Svane stepping down as its chief executive and some changes to the board.

However, the newspaper, which first reported the buyout talks on Thursday, said that it wasn't clear where Zendesk's discussions with Jana stood with this expected deal with private-equity firms.

Zendesk, a customer service software vendor, has seen a surge in business during the pandemic, as its enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation.

Hellman & Friedman and Permira declined to comment on the buyout talks, while Zendesk did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hellman & friedmanpermirastrategysurvey monkeytakeoverzendesk

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV
Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years

Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years

Digital Nation

Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?