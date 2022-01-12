Yarra Valley Water switches Oracle support to Rimini Street

Yarra Valley Water has switched to Rimini Street to reduce the cost of supporting its Oracle stack.

The new support arrangement covers the utility's Oracle database, middleware, utilities customer care and billing applications.

Yarra Valley Water is in the midst of a digital transformation "that includes upgrading and enhancing its aging systems", head of ICT operations Sandra Sanderson said in a statement.

"Naturally, the [Victorian] government has shown a keen interest in our digital transformation strategy and how it will impact their constituents, so we needed to find a way to ... digitally transform ... without impacting our service and without increasing customer bills," Sanderson said.

The new support agreement was couched as a way to aid cost containment, with savings funnelled back into the digital transformation.

Rimini Street stated that Yarra Valley Water would see “a significant reduction in annual support fees” for the Oracle suite but did not provide figures.