X15 Ventures-owned Doshii hires up

Continues to expand operations.

Point-of-sale and app fintech Doshii is expanding its team as it looks to improve its product offerings and grow its customer base.

Doshii was acquired by CBA’s technology hub X15 Ventures earlier this year after Doshii approached the hub in the hopes of become a fixture in the digital hospitality space.

Through Doshii, venues can integrate food ordering, business management, data and customer loyalty program apps plus point-of-sale (POS) functions under one system.

Doshii is now looking to hire another 17 new employees across product, design, marketing, cyber and engineering.

Roles includes senior software engineers and full-stack software engineers for Doshii’s technology domain, reporting to the head of development.

The new hires follow a previous growth spurt for the company from five to 24 team members, up 25 percent in the last five months.

Last month, Doshii signed on three new POS partners to strengthen its market position.

Doshii said the new partners, Abacus, Splitability, and MSL, “will provide their merchant customers with direct access to Doshii’s growing range of ordering, delivery, reservation, loyalty program, payment, rostering and other business apps.”

