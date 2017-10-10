Woolworths scales up WooliesX digital unit

Woolworths is starting a major expansion of its new WooliesX digital operation, standing up a new “senior leadership” team and Azure environment to drive analytics into all corners of the business.

iTnews first revealed the existence of WooliesX back in July.

WooliesX combines digital, e-commerce, data and customer services operations into a single new business led by former Woolworths Food Digital boss Amanda Bardwell.

It was previously unclear exactly how WooliesX would operate, however, new details have emerged over the past month indicating where the unit is investing its initial efforts.

One of the major pieces to emerge is a likely expansion of Woolworths’ backing of Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

The company revealed earlier this year that it had started shifting e-commerce and other workloads to run in Azure.

It has now unveiled plans to “architect and critically engineer [a] ‘cloud first’-based ‘big data’ platform in Microsoft Azure” and to scope out problems from across the business that can be solved on the “big data cloud platform”.

It also plans to build a “culture of data-driven decision making” across the organisation that is spearheaded by WooliesX.

That will include a focus on driving increased usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into efforts to improve sales and engage customers.

On that front, Woolworths said it wanted to increase “personalisation via machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to develop predictive models and BTL [below the line] targeting”, the latter being a subset of marketing aimed at sending highly targeted offers to customers to spur sales.

Woolworths’ liquor business has been flagged as one of the first that will use “AI/machine learning capabilities to drive relevancy in liquor offers across channels” that it uses to engage with customers.

Considerable efforts are also planned around “data governance, data protection, security, data management practices and strategies” to underpin WooliesX’s operation.

The company has spent the past month recruiting a new “senior leadership” team to handle the various aspects of WooliesX’s setup.

Among the roles it has been hiring include a ‘head of digital technology operations’, ‘head of customer data’, ‘head of digital content and optimisation’, and ‘GM of BI, customer analytics and data sciences’.

It has also sought to bring in a ‘commercial and performance GM’ who will be asked to “commercialise loyalty and digital assets delivering new and optimised revenue streams for the [broader Woolworths] business”.

Other senior leaders are being added to bolster the retailer’s e-commerce efforts.

On the technology front it has sought full stack engineers and enterprise data architects.

Much of the work around WooliesX is expected to occur at offices in Surry Hills, but some work will also occur at the retailer’s headquarters in Bella Vista in Sydney’s north-west.

The retailer talked about creating virtual teams spanning both locations as well as multiple disciplines across the business and enterprise IT organisation.