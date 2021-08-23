Woolworths partners with Uber Eats for same hour delivery

Woolworths will offer same hour grocery delivery from selected Woolworths Metro stores from next week via a partnership with Uber Eats.

The feature will be available via the Uber Eats app for the Sydney and Melbourne region at the end of August before expanding elsewhere on the east coast of Australia.

Woolworths said customers will be able to purchase from “a curated range of around 1200 products”.

"A network of Woolworths locations will be available nationally on Uber Eats under the Metro brand by early next year," the retailer said.

Stores gearing up to begin deliveries include Balaclava, Hadfield and Hawthorn in Melbourne and Bondi, Maroubra Beach, Padstow, Park Sydney (Erskineville), Pyrmont, Randwick, Redfern, Rose Bay and Rozelle in Sydney.

Woolworths personal shoppers will be in charge of packing orders before handing deliveries to Uber Eats to finalise the delivery.

“Throughout Covid, we’ve seen demand for home delivery grow as people look for ways to get what they need while staying at home,” Uber Eats regional general manager for retail ANZ Lucas Groeneveld said.

“This demand is only set to continue as customers increasingly look for faster delivery as the new normal.

“By linking up with Woolworths, Uber Eats is well positioned to usher in a new era of ease for Australian households - strengthening our platform’s appeal as the place to head to go anywhere or get anything.”

This month, Uber will also begin partnering with Woolworths to provide more delivery options for customers ordering online at Woolworths.com.au.

Back in 2020, Woolworths and Uber partnered as a home delivery option for orders placed on Woolworths' online store.

Rival Coles also has a home delivery arrangement with Uber Eats dating back to 2019.