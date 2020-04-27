Woolworths expands online grocery delivery with Uber

Woolworths has struck a deal with Uber to expand the number of online orders and home deliveries it can fulfil.

Under the deal, grocery orders placed with Woolworths on its website or app are hand-picked in-store by a personal shopper and then passed to an Uber driver to make the delivery.

The service will initially be offered through three Woolworths stores in Townsville from today, before expanding to more cities in the coming weeks.

“The demand for our home delivery service has grown at an unprecedented rate across Australia in recent months,” Woolworths director of e-commerce, Annette Karantoni said.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it’s vital we keep scaling our delivery capacity to meet the essential needs of our communities.

“We see partnerships as an integral part of this effort, and are delighted to team up with Uber to bring the convenience of grocery delivery to even more Australians.”

Woolworths resumed online deliveries in full mid last week, after earlier having to make deliveries available only to priority assistance customers.

Woolworth said last week that it will use its existing network of supermarkets to fulfil online orders, as well as a new 7000 sqm ‘pop-up’ delivery hub in the Melbourne suburb of Notting Hill.

The hub, which will stock popular online products, will allow Woolworths to take more than 5000 additional orders each week. It will be staffed by more than 400 employees.

The retailer will then use its existing delivery team and Sherpa and Drive Yello couriers to deliver orders, though Sherpa and Drive Yello orders will be capped at 40 items and delivered the next day.

Woolworths said more than 5000 new drivers had signed up to the providers to help meet the demand for online groceries.

Rival Coles has an existing deal with Uber Eats for online ordering and delivery of essential items.