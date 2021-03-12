Woolworths brings Scan&Go smartphone shopping to first WA store

Woolworths has introduced technology that allows loyalty program customers to scan and pay for items using their smartphone to its first store in Western Australia.

The grocery retailer annouced the rollout of the Scan&Go technology in a LinkedIn post celebrating the opening of a new store in the Perth suburb of Inglewood.

It takes the total number of Woolworth stores with such capabilities around the country to 25, the bulk of which are located in NSW.

Developed by WooliesX, the capability allows members to collect Everyday Rewards points, track receipts and provides a contact free check out option.

Woolworths began trialling the Scan&Go at a single Sydney supermarket in September 2018, before expanding the technology to other metropolitan stores in 2019.

Since then, three stores in Queensland and two stores in Victoria have also rolled out the technology, according to Woolworth's website.

Woolworth said it was “thrilled to bring the ease and convenience of our Scan&Go technology to WA with the opening of our newest store in Inglewood”.

“Scan&Go technology allows customers to scan products on their smartphone as they shop, securely pay in the Woolworths app and skip the checkout as they leave the store," it said.

Woolworth added that it had invested $25.5 million into the new Inglewood supermarket, offering “locals new convenient shopping options and a great fresh food experience.”