Westpac promotes its head of technology to mortgage role

By on
Westpac promotes its head of technology to mortgage role
Chris Boje

Chris Boje internally promoted.

Westpac’s head of technology business lending, Chris Boje will now lead the bank’s end-to-end mortgages line of business and general insurance.

On LinkedIn Boje said he is “thrilled” to announce he accepted the role of head of technology for mortgages after stepping in to fill the position for the past six months.

Boje took on the interim position after Joanne Walker left to join EY as its new Oceania financial services technology consulting partner.

“I am humbled to be trusted to lead the CIO technology function for the largest business line in the consumer and business bank,” said Boje.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading the business lending technology function.”

Boje added he “will continue to support this business whilst a search is conducted to find a suitable candidate to take this amazing team forward.”

His new responsibilities will extend to Westpac’s other brands including St George, Bank SA, Bank of Melbourne, and home loan subsidiary RAMS.

Boje was also Westpac’s head of technology for auto finance for over a year before taking on the dual role of acting head of technology mortgage and overseeing business lending technology.

Boje has been with the national bank for roughly 18 years, working his way up the bank’s digital and technology ladder.

His most notable roles outside his current remit include head of technology for commercial and specialist finance, where he led the development of the technology strategy and solutions plus oversaw a team of around 80 people.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciodigial bankingfianceitfinancemortgagestraining & developmentwestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers

Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers
Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability

Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability
Intel launches new AI chips

Intel launches new AI chips

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?