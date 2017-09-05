Western Digital boss apologises to Toshiba for friction over chip unit sale

Western Digital boss apologises to Toshiba for friction over chip unit sale

Lawsuit has created 'ill will' within Toshiba.

The head of Western Digital has apologised to Toshiba's CEO for strained ties after it sued the Japanese company to keep their memory chip joint venture from being sold to rival bidders.

"I understand that the litigation and ongoing disputes have created significant ill will for some within Toshiba. This is regrettable and I am deeply sorry for the feelings this has created," Western Digital chief executive Stephen Milligan wrote in a letter dated August 11.

Milligan also sought to reassure Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa that the US firm would address any concerns that Apple, a key customer of Toshiba's NAND flash memory chips, might have if a deal with Western Digital was struck.

Apple has joined a rival consortium led by Bain Capital that is bidding for Toshiba's chip unit, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

People familiar with the talks have said Apple is likely concerned about being on the backfoot in pricing power if Toshiba, the world's second largest producer of NAND chips, struck a deal with Western Digital, which ranks third globally.

Representatives of both Western Digital and Toshiba would not immediately comment on the letter.

Tags:
chip finance toshiba western digital

