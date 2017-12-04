Vodafone launches NBN plans

Vodafone's long-awaited launch into NBN fixed-line services has begun today as the telco starts offering plans across six cities.

Customers in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle and Wollongong can now access three Vodafone NBN plans.

Vodafone first revealed its intention to enter the NBN fixed-line market last October.

It is unclear when the plans will go live across all of Australia. It has been contacted for detail.

The cheapest 'essential' offering starts at $80 per month for the 25 Mbps speed tier, followed by the 'essential+' at $95 per month for 50Mbps, and the 'premium' $110 per month plan at 100 Mbps.

However Vodafone says speeds for the NBN plans are "variable". For the fibre to the curb and basement-delivered services, the speeds will be confirmed when the connection is live.

The first three months on two-year plans are being offered free as part of a launch promotion, and Vodafone will allow customers to leave within 30 days and provide a refund if they aren't happy with the service. Users will also be able to change speed plans once per bill cycle without fees.

The telco is also offering its 4G mobile network to new NBN customers as a back-up service while they wait for their fixed broadband connection.

The "complimentary" temporary 4G service - which was unveiled in August - offers 12/1 Mbps speeds and can also be used when there is a fault on the NBN line.

Both the temporary 4G service and the permanent NBN connections will be unlimited in terms of data usage.