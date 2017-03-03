Video: Industrial sector leading the innovation charge

Energy, concrete, airline giants out in front.

After being scrutinised over every dollar spent during the resources downturn of recent years, IT departments in the industrial sector are now getting a longer leash to innovate.

No longer forced to sweat IT assets for the sake of saving a few bucks, the likes of Woodside Energy, Hanson Australia, and Qantas have recognised the value of technology and the notion that you need to spend money to make money, according to the company's IT leaders.

But making transformational change is not possible without the talent to deliver it.

The three IT leaders and finalists in the Industrial category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards spoke about how they lured and retained the best talent to their operations, and mitigated the significant risks involved in their high-stakes efforts, at the Benchmark Awards panel sessions.

