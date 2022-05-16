Victorian gov agencies still in talks over digital driver's licences

By on
Victorian gov agencies still in talks over digital driver's licences

Not yet in 'active development'.

Service Victoria remains in talks with the Department of Transport over developing a digital driver’s licence, more than four years after neighbouring states began rolling out their offerings.

Fronting budget estimates on Monday morning, government services minister Danny Pearson said that conversations were ongoing, but refused to confirm whether electronic vehicle licences are an “active project”.

“Conversations are occurring between Service Victoria and in Transport on these matters, and that work is ongoing,” he told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee during the hearing.

Pearson said Service Victoria was “looking at onboarding a number of different transactions and a number of different licences” on its platform using the $99.8 million set aside in this year’s budget.

The funding, which builds on $66.9 million provided to the agency in last year’s budget, will be used to deliver 20 new online services in 2022-23, with further services expected in 2023-24.

“I think if you gaze forward into the future, over the coming years you’ll have more and more transactions onboarded, including a digital driver’s licence,” Pearson told the committee.

Asked by Nationals MP Danny O’Brien whether digital driver’s licences were one of the Service Victoria projects funded in 2022-23 or 2023-24, Pearson said “conversations are ongoing”.

“Ultimately, it’s a Department of Transport credential that we’ll need to look at digitising and onboarding with the Service Victoria app, but we’ll continue those conversations with the Department of Transport on these questions,” he said.

While Victoria continues to discuss introducing a digital driver's licence, South Australia and NSW have had their offerings in place since September 2017 and October 2019, respectively.

In NSW, 70 percent of drivers – nearly four million – have now taken up the plastic card alternative, with the state government now to digitise other licence types such as photo cards.

Queensland is also in the process of developing a digital driver’s licence in partnership with French engineering heavyweight Thales. The government there is targeting a state-wide rollout from 2023.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
digital drivers licencegovernmentitsoftwarestate governmentstrategyvictoriavictorian government

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers

Telstra to open its 5G network to wholesale customers
Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability

Active Directory defaults lead to no-fix PrivEsc vulnerability
Intel launches new AI chips

Intel launches new AI chips

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?