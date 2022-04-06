Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

By on
Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

Must get its house in order before 2024.

The Victorian government is looking to replace wireless ticketing devices across the myki public transport system in preparation for the end of 3G services.

The Department of Transport began an expressions of interest (EOI) process this week, as it continues its search for a new provider to operate the myki system when NTT Data’s agreement expires in 2023.

Wireless vehicle-based ticketing devices have been used onboard buses and trams in Melbourne and regional centres since myki was introduced.

The devices, which use Telstra’s 3G network, are “dependent on a 3G wireless network to function effectively”, according to the department.

But with Telstra planning to switch off its 3G data and voice services by June 2024 so it can use the spectrum for 5G, the devices will soon become obsolete.

The department is seeking submissions from providers interested in supplying, integrating and installing new wireless ticketing devices, as well as gate readers at stations.

“This EOI is intended for organisations with the capability to deliver the required new devices (such as the vehicle-based ticketing device onboard buses and trams and rail station gate readers),” it said.

EOI documents will only be available to organisations “with the capability of being a prime contractor or consortia party of a prime contractor in the delivery of the new devices”.

Future devices will be expected to support new and emerging payment methods, as outlined by the department in its approach to market for a new myki operator last year.

This includes contactless-enabled credit cards and other payment options such as mobile myki, the digital equivalent of a myki card that uses Google Pay.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
3gdepartment of transportgovernmentithardwaremykistate governmenttelcotelco/isptransportitvictoriavictorian government

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic

Victoria installing Zscaler on students' personal devices to monitor traffic
Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan

Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?