Victoria gives Civica $200m to manage fines contact centre

The Victorian government has handed software and services provider Civica $200 million to run the contact centre for Fines Victoria for the next five years.

It adds to an existing $103 million contract the state signed with Civica in November last year to provide software and support for the underlying VIEW system that supports the state's infringements operations.

The state government introduced reforms to its fines legislation in 2014 to unite the disparate management of unpaid infringements accrued by its citizens.

But the start date of the legislation was pushed back by 18 months after the state's first attempt at introducing a new technology platform to support the reforms failed.

Civica was brought in after the state government wrote off $60 million from the bungled infringement management and enforcement system (IMES) project ditched by former vendor Tenix Solutions.

The delays meant the new fines reforms won't officially come into effect until December 31 this year.

Civica's replacement Victorian infringements enforcement and warrants (VIEW) management system is scheduled to go live on January 1 2018. Its contract for VIEW also spans web portal design, integration, and support and lasts for eight years.

Now Civica will also be responsible for running the Fines Victoria contact centre for the next five years, as well as "operational support and the outbound correspondence services", according to a spokesperson.

The contract is Civica's largest-ever deal, the company said. It will undertake a "major recruitment" campaign for employees to service the deal.

“This is our first business process services contract in Australia and our largest contract win to date," Civica's outsourcing executive director Gary Bell said in a statement.