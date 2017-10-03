Vandals damage Telstra exchange near Perth

By on
Vandals damage Telstra exchange near Perth

Technicians work to repair services.

Telstra has warned it could take “some time” to completely reconnect up to 4000 services cut off by vandals at a south-east Perth exchange building.

The telco said in a statement provided to iTnews that the disruption to services “in the Gosnells area … is the result of vandals causing malicious damage to a main cable”.

“We have reported the matter to police and ask that anyone who has information related to this incident to please come forward,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“We are already working to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible but such is the extent of the damage it may take some time for the work to be completed.”

The telco apologised to affected customers for the ongoing disruption.

WAToday reported “extensive” damage to sections of cabling in the exchange, which the vandals are said to have gained access to sometime on the morning of Friday September 29, Perth time.

The area’s federal MP Matt Keogh is leading calls for more Telstra resources to be put into the repair. He said the current ETA is late Thursday night this week.

It is not only Telstra-branded services that have been affected. ISP iiNet said that some of its customers were “unable to use their PSTN (landline telephone), ADSL or Naked DSL services.”

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
broadband cable cut exchange gosnells internet malicious perth phone telco telco/isp telstra vandal vandalism

Most Read Articles

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project
Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices

Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices
CBA set to cut 170 IT workers

CBA set to cut 170 IT workers
NBN Co wants users to leave their legacy services faster

NBN Co wants users to leave their legacy services faster
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?