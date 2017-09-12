Turnbull's department hunts second cyber security tsar

A second high-profile cyber security executive will take a seat beside the Prime Minister’s top cyber adviser Alastair MacGibbon to help drive the federal government’s cyber security agenda.

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet recently put a out a call for a dedicated cyber security deputy secretary to sit within its national security and international policy group, which is separate to the Office of the Cyber Security Special Adviser run by MacGibbon.

The new deputy secretary will be responsible for the delivery of the national cyber security strategy and development of future cyber policy directions, accountabilities iTnews understands currently sit with MacGibbon.

A spokesperson for the department wouldn't comment on how the new role would differ or relate to MacGibbon's position, but said he would remain in his role.

MacGibbon was appointed the PM’s top cyber security adviser as part of last year’s cyber security strategy launch, and later handed responsible for the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

The additional responsibilites make him "the single focus of accountability to the government for cyber security", in charge of 260 cyber security experts from across various law enforcement agencies.

Like MacGibbon, the new deputy secretary will have a "high public profile" and require a "sophisticated knowledge of cyber security," according to the job ad.

The role will also need "technical, policy and engagement expertise to build on the existing policy framework and drive an ambitious national cyber security agenda".

The successful applicant will require a negative vetting level 2 and positive vetting clearance, which allows access to top secret information.